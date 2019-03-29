|
Lubbock- 53, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. Joyce was born to Ralph, Sr. and Janie Evans on September 29, 1965. She graduated from Estacado High School. She owned and operated Oil of Joy Cleaning Service. Joyce leaves to cherish her memory; husband, Thomas Jimison, Jr.; mother, Janie Evans; three sons, Antwon Evans (Joquetta), Thomas Jimison, III (Shannon), and Hassan Faye; three daughters, Aicha Faye, Shantaye Jimison, and Chandra Jimison; seven grandchildren; two brothers, Gregory Evans and Randy Perkins; three aunts, Bennie Evans, Martha Williams, and Joyce Harvest; four uncles, Sidney Evans, Larry Porter, David Porter, and Glen Evans; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at The Worship Center. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019