Lubbock- Joye Joanna Doss passed away on July 18, 2019 at the age of 85. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Sanders Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6-8:00 pm. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Ray Doss; and a son, Michael Ray. Her survivors include her daughter, Denise Doss; granddaughter, Tiffany Doss; grandson, Christopher Briley; two great-grandchildren, Nathan and Caleb Doss; three sisters; and a brother.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 19 to July 20, 2019