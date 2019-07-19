Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
Resources
More Obituaries for Joye Doss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joye Joanna (Choate) Doss


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joye Joanna (Choate) Doss Obituary
Lubbock- Joye Joanna Doss passed away on July 18, 2019 at the age of 85. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Sanders Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6-8:00 pm. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Ray Doss; and a son, Michael Ray. Her survivors include her daughter, Denise Doss; granddaughter, Tiffany Doss; grandson, Christopher Briley; two great-grandchildren, Nathan and Caleb Doss; three sisters; and a brother.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 19 to July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sanders Funeral Home
Download Now