Tahoka- J.T. Miller of Tahoka passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the age of 91. He was born April 24, 1928 in Cottle County, Texas to Roy Lee and Eva Gertie (Lindsey) Miller. The family moved to Lynn County in 1938. In 1950, J.T. began farming until retiring in 1988. He was very involved in the community where he served as a County Commissioner for 22 years, served on the Tahoka ISD School Board for nine years, and as a volunteer fireman for 30 years. J.T. received the Tahoka Chamber of commerce Citizen of the Year in 1984. He was also an active member of the First Baptist Church where he proudly served as a greeter for more than 60 years.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Debbie Engle and husband Charlie and Steve Miller and wife Carol, all of Tahoka; siblings, Ed Miller of Coleman, Sue Shill of Gruver, Donna Brooks and husband Neely and Milton Miller and wife Geneva, all of Tahoka; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
J.T. was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Jo (Anderson) Miller; daughter, Margaret Sue Wiseman; grandson, Daron Norwood; and siblings, R. L., Wilford, and Jack Miller.
Visitation will begin at noon on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Combest Family Funeral Homes of Tahoka with the family receiving friends 6:00-8:00 p.m. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Tahoka with burial to follow at Nevels Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Tahoka Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 300, Tahoka 79373 or First Baptist Church, PO Box 1547, Tahoka 79373.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2019