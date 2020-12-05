Acuff- Juan De Dios Zaragoza better know as "Hon", 66, of Acuff, died November 6, 2020.



He was born June 3, 1954 in Raymondville, TX to Modesto and Lus Salinas Zaragoza. He married the love of his life Maria Guadalupe Leija on March 3, 1975 in Raymondville, Tx and from that day on he devoted himself to providing for the family he wanted. You never saw one without the other their love was one of a kind. Juan was the gin manager at Acuff McClung Co-Op gin for many years he was in this profession for 40 plus yrs and loved doing just that. He was a simple man and enjoyed the little things in life, didn't like attention, but always seemed to be the center of attention anywhere he went, he had a heart of gold and everyone who knew him, loved him. He loved to make people laugh, watching his grandchildren play sports, his coffee, gardening, fishing, keeping up with the weather and just sitting outside enjoying the sun and fresh air. His heart was put at ease having his late sons children to watch grow in his place. Adrianna and Ryne "Flaco" he loved you two more than words can express. Hon will forever be in our hearts.



Juan is survived by his wife, Maria Zaragoza of Acuff; his children Lisa Zaragoza-Mendez and husband Joe Mendez of Acuff, Jaime Zaragoza of Lubbock and Amanda Zaragoza-Puente and husband Daniel of Acuff and daughter in law Pamela Martinez Zaragoza of Lorenzo; 10 grandchildren, Devon Mendez (and Rachel ), Adrianna Zaragoza ( and Tidus), Ryne Zaragoza, Taylor Mendez ( and David), Tommie Gabrielle Zaragoza, Abrian Mendez, Aniyah Puente, Braily Zaragoza, Daniel Puente III, Zayah Puente; and three great-grandchildren Paxtynn, Kynzlee and Jacoby. 4 bothers Santiago & Celia Zaragoza Of Raymondville, Manuel & Linda Zaragoza of Valley Mills, Francisco & Raquel Zaragoza Of Burkburnett and Jose Guadalupe Zaragoza of Raymondville. 4 sisters (late Cristobal) Amada Coss of Bay City Michigan, late Jose & San Juana Rodriguez of Lyford, Maria Z. Ornelas of Raymondville, Oscar & Consuelo Garza of Raymondville. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, in laws family and friends who loved him dearly as he did them.



He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Juan De Dios Zaragoza, Jr.; and two great-grandchildren.



Graveside service will be held 1 PM, Monday, December 7, 2020 at Lorenzo Cemetery in Lorenzo, TX with Fr. Arockia Dhass officiating. Services are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home.



