Lubbock- The family of Dr. Juan Fitz will celebrate his life of 67 years at 11:00 am on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Southcrest Baptist Church.
In addition, he will be laid to rest at a later date at Ft. Bliss Military Cemetery in his hometown of El Paso, Texas with full military honors.
Dr. Juan Fitz, a loving doctor, brother, father, and grandfather, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at age 67 at Covenant Medical Center. Juan was born October 2, 1953, to Job and Mary (Cortez) Fitz in El Paso, Texas. After graduating from Cathedral High School, he went on to attend the University of Texas at El Paso and later graduated from TTUHSC Medical School in 1986. Upon completing his residency program in Emergency Medicine in Grand Rapids, Michigan, he dedicated several years at Sierra Medical Center in El Paso, Texas, before moving back home to Lubbock, Texas, dedicating over 12 years to Covenant Medical Center. During his time in El Paso, he served as the Medical Director for their paramedic program.
Dr. Fitz was a dedicated emergency physician in West Texas who undoubtedly saved and affected many lives. His medical students and residents lost a teacher and mentor. His colleagues lost a loyal, supportive physician and leader. Dr. Fitz helped the lives of thousands of people through his work and passion in the Covenant Emergency Room. He dedicated hours to the Lubbock community and encouraged countless medical students. His love for his profession is what helped grow Lubbock's regional trauma system and advanced graduate medical education. Dr. Fitz began serving as the medical director of Covenant Ambulance Service, October 29, 2009. He had a great love for education and making all EMT personnel smarter and more informed. Juan believed in giving EMS personnel tools to provide the highest quality of care for all patients. Dr. Fitz was a key piece to the growth and expansion of the Covenant Ambulance Service, not only within the Covenant Health System but also at the state level.
Dr. Fitz played an active role in the Lubbock community and medical field. He served on the Lubbock County Medical Society, a Health Contributor to Latino Lubbock Magazine, a board member of the Texas College of Emergency Physicians (TCEP), and on TCEP's Legislative and Section Affairs Committee, as well as a spokesperson of American College of Emergency Physician's (ACEP) Public Relations Committee. Juan was also acknowledged by Los Hermanos Familia for his contributions to the medical field and his dedicated service to his patients, the emergency department, and his medical colleagues, where he was recognized during the Adelante Awards in the medical category. Dr. Fitz was recently highlighted in the October 2020 Latino Lubbock Monthly Magazine as being among eight Lubbock physicians to be selected to serve in a leadership position for the Texas Medical Association (TMA), while caring for and managing medicine's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Fitz is preceded in death by his father, Job, and his mother, Mary. He is survived by his children Tasha (Larry) Sloan, Aiden, and Alyvia Fitz; wife, Amy Jones; grandchildren, Aubree and Raider Sloan; and brother, Job (Dr. Jewell Ginter) Fitz.
"I tell my students and residents that EM is the Sherlock Holmes of Medicine; we have to put everything together in a short time and observe everything." Dr. Juan Fitz, July 2020