Home

POWERED BY

Services
Agape Funeral Chapel Inc. - Lubbock
6625 W. 19th St Ste 103
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 722-2442
Resources
More Obituaries for Juan Fraire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juan Fraire


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juan Fraire Obituary
Lubbock- Juan was a hard working man who loved to provide for his family. After many years he retired from Deerwood Construction. He spent his free time playing with his grandkids and working in his garden. He was loved by everyone who met him and was strong in his faith as a Christian. Survivors include his wife Delores Fraire, children Leo, Joe, Johnelle and Liliana as well as 15 grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11AM Saturday September 21st at the the Spanish Church of the Nazarene, 2627 Duke Street Lubbock, Texas.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now