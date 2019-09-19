|
Lubbock- Juan was a hard working man who loved to provide for his family. After many years he retired from Deerwood Construction. He spent his free time playing with his grandkids and working in his garden. He was loved by everyone who met him and was strong in his faith as a Christian. Survivors include his wife Delores Fraire, children Leo, Joe, Johnelle and Liliana as well as 15 grandchildren.
Services will be held at 11AM Saturday September 21st at the the Spanish Church of the Nazarene, 2627 Duke Street Lubbock, Texas.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019