Juan M. Trevino Obituary
Lubbock- Juan M. Trevino of Lubbock, TX was born in Lyford, TX. on June 4, 1939 to Nicolas Sr. and Maria Luisa Trevino, who preceded him in his death. He went to be with the Lord and Savior on February 26, 2019 at the age of 79 years old. He was also preceded in death by his son, Roel Trevino and ex wife, Ester D. Trevino. He leaves behind his children; Nick Trevino, Sallie Maldonado, Juan Trevino JR, Marisela Trevino and Nilda Trevino, 10 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019
