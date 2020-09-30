Lubbock - Juan "John" M. Ortiz, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas surrounded by his family. He was a loving father, son, brother, and musician. Celebration details can be found online at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers.John was born on September 9, 1950, in Del Rio,Texas to Natividad and Olivia (Andrade) Ortiz. John and Sylvia Rangel were married for thirty-nine years and survivors include his two children, Jennifer M. Ortiz, John Paul Ortiz, his mother, Olivia Ortiz, three sisters, Rosa and Becky Ortiz, Eliza Rodriguez, and three brothers, Salvador, Danny, and Gustavo Ortiz.He was preceded in death by his father, Natividad Ortiz.