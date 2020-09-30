1/1
Juan "John" Ortiz
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock - Juan "John" M. Ortiz, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas surrounded by his family. He was a loving father, son, brother, and musician. Celebration details can be found online at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers.

John was born on September 9, 1950, in Del Rio,Texas to Natividad and Olivia (Andrade) Ortiz. John and Sylvia Rangel were married for thirty-nine years and survivors include his two children, Jennifer M. Ortiz, John Paul Ortiz, his mother, Olivia Ortiz, three sisters, Rosa and Becky Ortiz, Eliza Rodriguez, and three brothers, Salvador, Danny, and Gustavo Ortiz.

He was preceded in death by his father, Natividad Ortiz.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved