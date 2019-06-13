Home

Juan Pedro Avila


Juan Pedro Avila Obituary
Slaton- Services for Juan Pedro Avila 69, of Slaton will be Friday June 14th 2019 at 10 am in Englewood Cemetery under the directions of Englunds Funeral Service. There will be a visitation Thursday June 13, 2019 at Englunds from 6:00-8:00 pm.

Juan Pedro Avila was born March 7, 1950 at Carrizo Springs, Dimmit County, Texas. He went to be with the Lord on June 8, 2019.

He graduated from Slaton High School in 1970 and then from Oklahoma State Tech in 1974. He retired in 2017 from West Texas Equipment after 40 years. Juan married his beloved wife Maria Cristina Martinez in Slaton, Texas on April 2, 1981.

He was preceded in death by his wife Cristina; his mother Cecilia Vargas Avila; his father Fausto Avila; and his younger brother Amparo "Paul" Avila.

He is survived by his brother Mario [Margarita]; his sister Lupe Avila [Frank]; and his sister in law Margarita Lopez Avila. He is also survived by four nephews Mario Avila Jr. [Jennifer], Chris Avila [Rachael], Eddie [Anai], and John Paul [Teresa]; two nieces Edna Montoya and Sonia Avila Hickman [Jeff] and numerous grand nieces and nephews.

Juan was a loving, protective and generous man to his family, friends and even strangers. The family suggest memorials to the horse therapy non-profit Mini's and Friend's South Plains 5412 9th Street, Lubbock Texas 79417.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 13 to June 14, 2019
