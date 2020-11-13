1/1
Juan R. "John" Honesto
Morton- Juan R. "John" Honesto, 75 years of age of Morton passed away on November 10th, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Funeral Services will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church of Morton on Thursday, November 19th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating: Fr. Jonathan Philllips and Fr. Rene Perez. Music by: Johnny Vasquez Inurnment: To be announced with further notice. Visitation & Reflections of Life Will be held November 17, & 18, 2020, 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Rosary: 7:00 p.m. in the evening @ Head Memorial Chapel located at 309 N.E. 8 th. St. in Morton.

Under the Care of Head Duarte Funeral Home.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
