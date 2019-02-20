Home

Juana "Janie" (Gonzales) Cortez


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Juana "Janie" (Gonzales) Cortez Obituary
Lubbock- Juana "Janie" Gonzales Cortez of Lubbock passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the age of 78. She was born May 16, 1940 in Anson, Texas to the late Martin and Antonia (Gloria) Gonzales. Janie worked for Covenant Medical Center until retiring. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Alejandro Cortez, Jr., Rachel Munoz, and Alejandro Cortez, III of Lubbock and Ilvia Cortez of Spearman; eight grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Janie was preceded in death by her husband, Alejandro Luna Cortez; children, Efrain Cortez and Elvia Cortez; and siblings, Martin Gonzales, Manuel Gonzales, Dolores Ramos and Maria Luisa Herrera.

Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel with rosary being cited at 6:00 p.m. Mass is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church with interment to follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
