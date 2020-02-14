|
lubbock- Juanda Carol Dehls, 84 of Lubbock, TX, passed away February 11, 2020. She was born in Collinsville, TX on January 22, 1936. Juanda graduated from Lubbock High School and attended Baptist Bible College in Springfield, MO. She was married to Ralph Dehls on December 8, 1956. Juanda worked in Cotton Classing for USDA and as a Check printer for Rocky Mountain Bank Note. She was a member of Highland Baptist Church and had a passion for sewing, crocheting and baking. She is survived by Tommy Dehls and wife Lori of Round Rock, TX, Linda Jones of Winnsboro, TX, and Keith Dehls and wife Raynalda of Odessa, TX, She has 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren, 1 great- great grandson. Sisters and Brothers Loreta Walsh, Lorece Durham, Larry Dale Walden, and Jimmy Dean Walden. She was preceded in death by Leon Walden. Visitation will be Friday, February 14, 2020, at Resthaven Funeral Home from 6-8PM. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Highland Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers please make donations to in her name. To leave an online condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com The family would like to thank Area Community Hospice of Lubbock and South Haven Assisted Living Facility in Lubbock for the loving care given to their mother.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020