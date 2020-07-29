Wichita, KS- Juanita Carter died peacefully in Wichita, Kansas on July 16, 2020 at age 95.
Born in Muleshoe, Texas May 19, 1925 to Claude and Hazel Connor Farrell, Juanita was the 7th of 10 siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband James, daughter Sandy Morris Valko, and 2 great-grandchildren. She was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, foster mom to 10 babies, and Nini to 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter
Growing up in Muleshoe, Juanita loved school, completing 11 years with perfect attendance, then attending John Brown University, Arkansas, for her senior year. She attended McMurray and Texas Tech, where she received her associate degree. Juanita met and married James Carter while at Texas Tech Dec. 19, 1946, adopting beloved daughters Sandy & Jo in 1952.
Following James graduation from the Perkins School of Theology, she and James began 40 years of ministry together in the UMC Northwest Texas Conference, serving in Amarillo, Panhandle, Lockney, Tulia, Lubbock, and Clarendon before retiring in Lubbock.
As the wife of a Methodist minister, she sang in church choirs, led UMW, participated in the conference preacher's wives' group, organized studies and programs, and welcomed missionaries into her home in support of her strong Christian faith.
Juanita was also a full-time loving mother to daughters Jo and Sandy, immaculate homemaker, and doting dog lover. She served as caregiver for her dad, sister Inez and husband, James, who succumbed to Alzheimer's in 2004. In 2017 Juanita moved to the KMH Senior Facility in Wichita, KS to be nearer to family where she became best friends with Jenny Winter, who kept her on her toes for the past three years, with help in caregiving from her grand-daughter Bonnie.
Juanita was fun, had a great sense of humor and a contrarian nature. She loved family games, hosted card parties, enjoyed puzzles and had a special affection for Skip Bo with grand-daughter Jacque and family.
She's survived by her daughter Jo Carter Luther of Minneapolis, MN; her grandchildren Bonnie Luther and Jacque Luther Hansen (Shelby) of Wichita, KS, and Jacque's daughter, Ireland; and Sandy's daughter, Ladonda Morris Thompson (Adrian), and son Kevin Heath; Ladonda's sons David & Devin, David's daughter Kailey; and Heath's sons Caleb & Carter.
Juanita's life will be celebrated with a grave site service at Resthaven Funeral Home and Cemetery in Lubbock, TX at 1:00 pm Monday, August 3, 2020. (CDC COVID-19 guidelines followed)
In lieu of flowers, Juanita asked that gifts be made to the charity of choice
. Memorials can also be made to the Children's Nursery Program at East Heights United Methodist Church, 4407 East Douglas, Wichita, KS 67218.