Juanita Chaney "Christine" Neal


1940 - 2020
Juanita Chaney "Christine" Neal Obituary
Lubbock- Juanita (Christine) Chaney Neal died Sat. Feb. 15, 2020 in Lubbock, Tx. She was born Jan. 22, 1940 in Hackberry, Tx to Aaron Eugene Chaney and Fern Juanita Keys Chaney. She married Billy Harold Neal on Feb. 7, 1958 in Levelland, Tx. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Curtis, Eugene Chaney.

Christine is survived by her two daughters, Teresa Neal Johnson (Randy) of Jackson, TN and Darla Neal Saenger (Dale) of Lubbock, Tx. She has 4 grandsons, Dustin Saenger (Christina) of Dallas, Tx, Drake Saenger (Grace) of Melbourne, FL, Dakota Saenger (Kayla) of Lubbock, and Joshua Johnston of Kashihara, Japan. Christine also has 4 sisters, Catherine Potter (David) of Pampa, Tx, Ruby Springfield of Lubbock, Tx, Dorothy Silver of Tupelo, Ms, and Hazel Beauchamp (Doyle) of Plainview, Tx.

Christine worked as a nurses aid caring for many elderly patients, giving homebound help and assistance. She also worked as a massage therapist and babysat many children during her life. She will be greatly missed and was loved dearly by her immediate family and her many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Sat. March 28, 2020 at Glad Tidings Church, 1301 - 50th Street, Suite 1.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
