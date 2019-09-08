|
Humble- Juanita "Nita" Harrington, 83, of Humble, Texas passed from this life September 3, 2019 in Kingwood, Texas. She was born in Galveston, Texas on August 15, 1936. Nita married Charles Earl Harrington on February 7, 1958. She received her Bachelor's Degree from West Texas State University. Nita taught in West Texas and the greater Houston Area schools for 39 years before retiring. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Kingwood. Nita was passionate about education, she enjoyed sports, traveling and her beloved dog Raider. Those left to cherish her memory are sons, Charles Earl Harrington II and wife, Cathy of Spring Branch, Texas, John Mark Harrington and wife, Shelly of Kingwood, Craig Steven Harrington and wife Dee of Vidor, Texas, twin sister, Joan Sanders and husband Joe of Lubbock, sister in laws, Katy Hupp and husband Ray of Pampa, Texas and Carol Downs and husband Jerral of Joplin, Missouri, 10 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Nita was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Earl Harrington and parents, J.D. Kindred and Thelma Raley. Celebration of life services will be held at 10 am, Monday, September 14, 2019 in the Abbey Chapel at Resthaven with Pastor Scott Hall officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 6-8 pm, Friday, September 13, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019