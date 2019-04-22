|
Richmond, VA formally of Lubbock- 63, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019. She was born October 31, 1955 to Tomas Longoria, Sr. and Rosa Muniz. She went to idalou Schools and she worked for 7 Eleven for 20 years. Juanita leaves to cherish her memory; partner, Crystal Leftwich; three sisters, Rosa Tristan (Tony), Stella Contreras (Manuel), and Hilda Ochoa; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Rosary will be held today at 7 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019