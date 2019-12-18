|
Lubbock- Juanita "Janie" Luz Alamanza, 46, of Lubbock went to be with our Lord on December 15, 2019 surrounded by her family. Janie was born to Juan and Virginia Alamanza on June 27, 1973. Janie graduated from Estacado High School in 1991 and was a proud matador. Janie worked for North Star Surgical Center. Janie was a member of St. Elizabeth's University Parish. Janie will always be remembered for her kind and loving heart. The compassion she showed to all will always be remembered. Her beautiful smile would light up any room she walked into. She was loved by all.
Janie is survived by her parents, Juan and Virginia, her spouse Bobby Caudle, her children Nicky G Hernandez, Jr., Christian Joann Hernandez, Zsanayia Lopez, Bobby Jr, Ryan, and Destiny Caudle; her granddaughters Amia and Serenity Caudle; her grand-dog Khloe; her brothers, John Richard "Rick" Alamanza, Jesse and wife Maria Alamanza, and Serapio Alamanza; sisters, Debra and husband Frank Gonzales, Joann and husband Elwin Monsey, Sr., and Lisa and husband Pete Figueroa; 17 nieces and nephews, 28 great nieces and nephews, and many friends.
The Holy Rosary will be prayed on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at St. Elizabeth University Parish. Funeral Mass will be on Friday, December 20, 2019 at St. Elizabeth University Parish. Family will be receiving friends on Thursday, December 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Combest Family Funeral Home.
The family would like to give a special thank you to all who cared for her.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019