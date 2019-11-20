Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
a time of fellowship and remembrance
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers 6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
View Map
Juanita Marie Jackson


1925 - 2019
Juanita Marie Jackson Obituary
Lubbock- Juanita Marie Jackson passed away on November 18, 2019. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate her life of 94 years at 1:00 pm on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.

Juanita Marie Jackson was born on May 18, 1925, to Glen and Georgia Ogle in Chickasha, Oklahoma. Juanita married T. C. Jackson on April 20, 1970, in Pampa, Texas.

Survivors include her daughter, Millie Terrell and husband, Hershel; son, Boyd Stephens and wife, Shirlene; two sisters, Cleta Faye Ashford, and Wilma Joyce Pittman and husband, Billy; four grandchildren, Debbie Roberts, Kristi Cole and husband, Sean; Randall Stephens, Stephanie Sparks and husband, Tom; six great-grandchildren, Seth Stephens, Terrell Cole and wife, Kayla; Taylor Nelson and husband, Tyler; Landon Sparks and wife, Cheyenne; Katlynn and Hayden Sparks; two great-great-grandchildren, Preston Nelson and Laramie Sparks.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Georgia Ogle; husband, T. C. Jackson; and sister, Laverne Goodnight.

The family of Juanita Marie Jackson has designated the Southcrest Baptist Church Greater Building Fund, http://www.southcrest.org/give/, or 3801 Loop 289, Lubbock, Texas 79423; for memorial contributions donated in her memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
