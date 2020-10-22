Slaton- Juanita Moreno, 73, of Slaton, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020.



Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 pm Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Slaton. Interment will follow in Englewood Cemetery in Slaton. Arrangements are under the direction of Englunds Funeral Service of Slaton. Due to social distancing and seating on every other pew, seating is limited. Mask are required in the church and funeral home.



Juanita was born December 10, 1946 in Mathis to Domingo and Tomasa Flores. Her family moved to New Home in 1963 where her father farmed and she picked cotton. She married Baldomero Moreno on April 5, 1975 in New Home and moved to Slaton in 1980. Juanita was a substitute teacher and teacher's aid for migrant workers. Later she worked for the USDA in the cotton division and also for Texas Tech Research Center. In recent past, she worked as a caregiver for Caprock Home Health. Juanita was also a devoted fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Rangers.



She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and one sister.



Juanita is survived by her husband; her daughter, Dominga Moreno of Slaton; her son, Leovardo Moreno of Slaton; her sisters, Elva Flores and husband Richard of Slaton and Ninfa Bautista and Mike Hernandez of Slaton; her brother Pedro Flores and wife Adela of Coleman; and five grandchildren.



