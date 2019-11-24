|
|
Lubbock- Juanita Owens passed away on November 21, 2019. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p..m on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate her life of 81 years at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
A loving wife and mother, Juanita Owens was born on February 18, 1938, to Robert and Vivian Garrett in Oklahoma. She loved to sing and share her love for Jesus to all she met. Her favorite book was the Bible. It didn't matter how many times she had read it, she always found something new in the scriptures. Her wish for her family and everyone she met was that they come to know her Lord. She was the purest example of Mark 16:15. While she never traveled overseas, she had a mission field in Lubbock and her family.
Second to her love for her Lord was the love she had for her family. She received great joy from her 6 grandchildren who could do no wrong in her eyes.
Survivors include her husband, Thomas Owens; children, Dianne (Jeff) Delisle, Keith (Sharmon) Owens and Eric (Kelley) Owens; grandchildren, Christopher Delisle, Sarah (Casey) Kleypas, Kelsi (Ben) Shaw, Cameron (Courtney) Owens, Garrett Owens and Erica Owens; six great-grandchildren and two siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019