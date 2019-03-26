|
Brownfield, TX- Services for Juanita Ruth James, 86, of Brownfield will be Wednesday, March 27 at 10:00 am at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Carter officiating. Burial will follow in the City of Lubbock Cemetery at 2:00 pm under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home.
The family will receive visitors from 5:00 - 6:30 pm on Tuesday, March 26, at Brownfield Funeral Home.
Ruth passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at 1:40 pm in Brownfield. She was born February 2, 1933, in Fannin County to Matas and Ruby Coursey. She graduated from Wilson High School and then attended Wayland Baptist University. She married Marvin Louis James on May 13, 1951, in Lubbock. The family moved to Terry County in January 1973. She was a farm wife, mom, grandmother, supporter of missions, Sunday School teacher, and a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Ruth is preceded in death by husband, Marvin; daughter, Pamela Ruth James; granddaughter, Alexandria Brown; great-grandson, Brennan Perryman; and brother, Gerald Coursey.
Ruth is survived by her children: Cyndi James of Truth or Consequence, NM; Vicki Ashbrook and husband Charles of Tahoka; Gary James and wife Debra of Eunice, NM; Ron James and wife Jane of Levelland; Nancy Burris and husband Terry of Wellman and Jeanne Brown and husband Johnny Mac of Wellman; 21 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; siblings: Hartman Coursey, Jackie Thompson, Claylan Coursey and wife Patricia, all of Lubbock, and hosts of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Grandsons, Brad Ashbrook, Chris Ashbrook, Lance James, Jason James, Frank James, and Dustin Burris, will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Calvary Baptist Church Mission Fund.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019