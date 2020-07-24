Lubbock- 64 passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 3 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Juanita was born September 6, 1955, to the late Bobby and Elsie Thomas in Lubbock, TX. she graduated from Estacado High School in 1974. She became an LVN and later begin her career at the Lubbock State School for over 20 years and then continue to work at various nursing facilities. She leaves to cherish her memory; two sons, Tyrone (Rhonda) Allen and Darrell Patterson; two daughters, Rochelle (Robert) Perry and ERica Allen; one sister, Mitzi (Ronald) Scott; one brother, Bobby (Patricia) Thomas; thirteen grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.