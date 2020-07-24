1/1
Juanita Thomas
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- 64 passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 3 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Juanita was born September 6, 1955, to the late Bobby and Elsie Thomas in Lubbock, TX. she graduated from Estacado High School in 1974. She became an LVN and later begin her career at the Lubbock State School for over 20 years and then continue to work at various nursing facilities. She leaves to cherish her memory; two sons, Tyrone (Rhonda) Allen and Darrell Patterson; two daughters, Rochelle (Robert) Perry and ERica Allen; one sister, Mitzi (Ronald) Scott; one brother, Bobby (Patricia) Thomas; thirteen grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
City of Lubbock Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved