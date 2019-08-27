|
|
|
New Deal- Judi Lynn Groves, of New Deal, Texas, passed away on August 24, 2019. She was born in Upland, California on September 30, 1959. She was married to Sammie Groves and they enjoyed raising horses together. She loved animals, working outside and most of all her beloved grandchildren. Judi was preceded in death by her husband and best friend Sammie, father of Dick Tillema, and stepfather Richard Wheeler. Survivors include Lynda Wheeler, mother; Jane Sullivan and Jennifer Summers, sisters; Richard Tillema, brother; Cody Groves, son, and wife Janie; Kaylee Pemberton, stepdaughter, and husband Jay; Riley Pemberton, Ayden Huffman, Paysli Jo and Finlay Groves, grandchildren; Jake Groves, Brian Summers, Ryan Sullivan and Sean Sullivan, nephews; Brittany Groves and Rebecca Summers, nieces.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019