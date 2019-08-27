Home

POWERED BY

Services
Agape Funeral Chapel Inc. - Lubbock
6625 W. 19th St Ste 103
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 722-2442
Resources
More Obituaries for Judi Groves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judi Lynn Groves


1959 - 2019
Send Flowers
Judi Lynn Groves Obituary
New Deal- Judi Lynn Groves, of New Deal, Texas, passed away on August 24, 2019. She was born in Upland, California on September 30, 1959. She was married to Sammie Groves and they enjoyed raising horses together. She loved animals, working outside and most of all her beloved grandchildren. Judi was preceded in death by her husband and best friend Sammie, father of Dick Tillema, and stepfather Richard Wheeler. Survivors include Lynda Wheeler, mother; Jane Sullivan and Jennifer Summers, sisters; Richard Tillema, brother; Cody Groves, son, and wife Janie; Kaylee Pemberton, stepdaughter, and husband Jay; Riley Pemberton, Ayden Huffman, Paysli Jo and Finlay Groves, grandchildren; Jake Groves, Brian Summers, Ryan Sullivan and Sean Sullivan, nephews; Brittany Groves and Rebecca Summers, nieces.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.