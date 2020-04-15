|
Lubbock - Judith Ann Staples, age 79, passed away on April 8, 2020. She was born September 10, 1940 to Oscar and Lola Johnson.
Judy spent many years as a special education teacher. Her original degree was from Oklahoma State University, but she received a Special Ed certification from Texas Tech and a Master's degree in that subject from the University of Texas in Austin.
She was the much-loved wife of Mac Staples for 56 years. Mac and Judy had many adventures as they spent four years in Spain and three in Germany, as well as many stations in the United States during Mac's Air Force career.
She is survived by her husband; daughter, Cindy, of Springfield, Virginia; son, Clint, of Austin, TX; three granddaughters; and grandson.
She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020