Judith Ann Stocking


1938 - 2020
Judith Ann Stocking Obituary
Lubbock- Judith Ann Stocking passed peacefully from this life on January 04, 2020 due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. Born June 1, 1938 in Rochelle, IL, she moved to Lubbock in 1979. A long-time administrative assistant in the Office of New Student Relations at Texas Tech, she was active in the choir at First Presbyterian Church and later at Westminster Presbyterian Church. She was involved in many volunteer activities, including Meals on Wheels and the UMC Auxiliary volunteers. Life-long member of the DAR and dedicated animal lover, her smile and cheerful disposition will be missed by her family and friends. Preceded in death by parents Elmer & Catherine Harms, she is survived by her sister Susan and husband Gary; brother Jack and wife Lynn; daughter Nancy; son Tom; son Steve and wife Becky; 5 grandchildren, a greatgrandson and numerous nieces and nephews. No services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations to the are appreciated. Contact information - Nancy Driskill, 1102 W. Cochiti Ave, Hobbs, NM 88240, 575-318-6663.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
