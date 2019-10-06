|
|
Lubbock- Judith Kay Horn, 72 of Lubbock passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019. She was born July 20, 1947 to Dean Alexander and Laura Levina (Golightly) Howell in Ada, Oklahoma. Judith graduated from O'Donnell High School in 1965. She married Lee Edward Horn August 18, 1979 in Corpus Christi. Judith worked for 48 years in banking until retirement.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Denise Mahurin of Lubbock; son, Lee Horn II and wife Jessica of Dallas, Texas; three grandchildren, Haley Lake Simpson, Jaden Gage Simpson, Emerson Kate Horn.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lee; and son-in-law- J.D. Simpson.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, October 7, 2019 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019