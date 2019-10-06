Home

POWERED BY

Services
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Horn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Kay Horn


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Kay Horn Obituary
Lubbock- Judith Kay Horn, 72 of Lubbock passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019. She was born July 20, 1947 to Dean Alexander and Laura Levina (Golightly) Howell in Ada, Oklahoma. Judith graduated from O'Donnell High School in 1965. She married Lee Edward Horn August 18, 1979 in Corpus Christi. Judith worked for 48 years in banking until retirement.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Denise Mahurin of Lubbock; son, Lee Horn II and wife Jessica of Dallas, Texas; three grandchildren, Haley Lake Simpson, Jaden Gage Simpson, Emerson Kate Horn.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Lee; and son-in-law- J.D. Simpson.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, October 7, 2019 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now