Lubbock- Judith Martin passed away on July 27, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 72 years at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Judith Martin's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Judith Martin was born on May 10, 1947, to Everett and Sammie Burran in Brownfield, Texas. Judith married James Martin on September 20, 1968, at the First Baptist Church in Brownfield, Texas.
Survivors include her husband, James Martin; children,James Jeffrey Martin; Jerrod Everett Martin and wife, Sheila; granddaughter, Ella Kathryn Martin; brother, Ronny Burran and wife, Gale; sister-in-law, Redelle Hurd and husband, Dr. Howard; sister-in-law, Kathy Martin; and brother-in-law, Max Martin and family friend, Thad.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett Lee and Sammie Rue Burran.
Judy is remembered with great love as an amazingly kind woman who loved the Lord with all her heart, mind, soul, and strength and loved her family dearly. She was a godly wife, loving mother, grandmother, sister, mother-in-law, daughter, daughter-in-law, cousin, and friend. Anyone who met her immediately felt her kindness and felt welcomed. She was a beautiful example of gentleness, faithfulness, and love. She was generous and loved serving her family, friends, and others in need. She was the heartbeat of her family and will be missed more than mere words could express.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 30 to July 31, 2019