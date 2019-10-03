Home

Moore-Rose Funeral Home
701 Main St
Idalou, TX 79329
(806) 892-3220
Judy Akins Pace


1943 - 2019
Judy Akins Pace Obituary
Idalou, Texas- Judy Akins Pace, age 75, passed peacefully after a courageous battle with breast cancer on September 30, 2019 in Idalou, Texas. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Idalou. Interment will follow at Idalou Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Idalou. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore Rose Funeral Home of Idalou. Judy was born on December 30, 1943 in Sinton, Texas to Lewis and Mae Akins. Her family moved to New Deal where she graduated high school in 1962. On July 5, 1968, Judy was married to Charles Milton Pace in Shallowater, Texas. She attended Draughon's College of Business in Lubbock. Soon after Lubbock Electric Company employed her, where she worked for 30 years until her retirement. After retirement, she spent her time loving on her grandchildren and Alex Trebek on Jeopardy. Her parents and brother Ladon Akins preceded her in death. Judy is survived by her husband; one son Kenneth Paul Pace (Jennifer); one daughter Penny Modisette (Bennett), 5 grandchildren Halea Modisette, Ian Modisette, Cooper Modisette, Kason Pace, Kambry Pace; and one brother Eddie Akins. Many relatives and friends will very dearly miss her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Idalou, Meals on Wheels Idalou or Susan G. Komen Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.moore-rose.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
