|
|
Lubbock- God gained a new angel in heaven, and Earth lost a good one. Judy Bowman peacefully went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, August 17, 2019. With the most welcoming of hearts Judy never met a stranger and dedicated her life to the service of others. Judy was born on July 7, 1942 to Lanny and Nina (Cooper) Roberts in Corpus Christi, TX. She was a graduate of Carroll High School. Judy was a lover of all sports, but she excelled in track and cheerleading. Her fondest memories growing up were being a cheerleader at South Park Junior High and Carroll High school. She is remembered most by her infectious smile and her love of life. In 1961, she married her soulmate, Bud Bowman, and together they raised their three children, Beverly, Brad, and Jennifer.
Judy reminded all of us to live better: to love more, laugh more, and to serve more. She lived for tennis, her grandkids, hanging out with friends, the beach, being a "Mimi" to everyone's babies, making others happy, and cooking home cooked meals for friends and family.
Her life was filled with family and friends; and her family and friends were filled with life by knowing her. Judy was most often described as fun-loving, carefree, and spunky. Her outfits often reflected her colorful personality and her zest for life. Judy was one of a kind.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 58 years, Bud; beloved children, Beverly Vucekovich and husband, Gary of McKinney; grandchildren Bryce and Courtney; Brad Bowman and wife, Amy of Pearland; grandchildren Emily and Luke; Jennifer Latimer and husband, Chris of Allen; grandchildren, Allie, Caroline, Grace and Avery; sister, Lanna Warren; and brother, Bill Roberts and many other loving relatives.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers; Gary Roberts and Randy Roberts.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate Judy's life of 77 years at 10:00 am on Saturday, August 24, 2019, followed by a reception at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. A tribute of Judy 's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.
In loving memory of Judy Bowman, donations can be made in Judy's name to The Heights Fellowship Church, 6108 66th St., Lubbock TX 79424.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019