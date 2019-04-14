|
Bedford- Judy Carrol Balentine, 63, of Bedford passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. She was the daughter of Herbert and Edna Balentine. Carol grew up in Lubbock and went to Coronado High School. Carol is preceded in death by her mother, Edna; sister, Diane; and daughter, Sarah Malley. She is survived by her husband, Gary Corzine; father, Herbert and his wife, Patsy Balentine of New Albany, Indiana; Daughter Tony Henerson of Fort Worth and Tonya Henderson of Wimberly; brother, Ronald Wade Balentine of Las Vegas; 7 grandchildren; and numerous friends and relatives. A memorial service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Stadium Drive Baptist Church in Fort Wroth, Texas.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019