Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Stadium Drive Baptist Church
Fort Wroth, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Balentine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Carrol Balentine

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Judy Carrol Balentine Obituary
Bedford- Judy Carrol Balentine, 63, of Bedford passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. She was the daughter of Herbert and Edna Balentine. Carol grew up in Lubbock and went to Coronado High School. Carol is preceded in death by her mother, Edna; sister, Diane; and daughter, Sarah Malley. She is survived by her husband, Gary Corzine; father, Herbert and his wife, Patsy Balentine of New Albany, Indiana; Daughter Tony Henerson of Fort Worth and Tonya Henderson of Wimberly; brother, Ronald Wade Balentine of Las Vegas; 7 grandchildren; and numerous friends and relatives. A memorial service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Stadium Drive Baptist Church in Fort Wroth, Texas.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.