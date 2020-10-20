Lubbock- Judy Diane Hertel, from Lubbock, Texas, died unexpectedly on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the age of 67. She was born on August 26, 1953 in Knox City, Texas.
Judy is survived by her husband Larry Hertel, a son Greg Hertel, a sister Brenda Clark and husband Kenneth from Abilene, nephews Scottie Clark & Amy of Abilene, David Clark of Lubbock, and niece Holly Alexander of Abilene.
She is preceded in death by a daughter, Kristi Hertel, a brother Waymon Alexander, and her parents, H.D. and Jean Alexander.
Judy had worked as an apartment manager, an assistant at a medical lab, but was most proud of her work as an in-home day care provider for 30 years, where she helped raise numerous children at their most formative ages.
She had many interests, including travel, sewing, printing, on-line sales, and consignment sales of kids items. She also served as the League Coordinator for USTA tennis in Lubbock for 8 years. But her biggest passion was for her family.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the Sanders Memorial Chapel located at 1420 Main Street in Lubbock. Followed by graveside services at the City of Lubbock Cemetery.
Viewing and family visitation will be from 5 to 6:30 pm on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Sanders Funeral Home. In order to maintain a safe come and go viewing, we ask to limit groups to three or less at a time. Please celebrate the life of Judy by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com
. A webcast of services will be available as well as our online guest book.