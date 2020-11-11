Lubbock- Judy Gay Young, 63, of Lubbock passed away Monday, November 9, 2020. Judy was born December 9, 1956 in Lubbock, Texas to Carroll Gene and Betty June (Arnold) Snodgrass. She married Russell Lee Young on July 17, 1981. Judy was a teacher at Ballenger Head Start for the special needs children and she also worked at Bowie Elementary. Judy was a member of Sunset Church of Christ.Judy is survived by her husband, Russell Young; son, Zachary Young; brother, Phillip Snodgrass; and father, Gene Snodgrass. Judy was preceded in death by her mother, Betty.A graveside service will be held Thursday, November 12 at 2:00 p.m. at Green Memorial Cemetery in Wilson, Texas.