Lubbock- Judy Kay Brown Wadsworth, 68, of Lubbock went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 15, 2019 in Lubbock. Judy was born May 12, 1951 in San Angelo, Texas to Vonnie Ray and Ruth Holt Brown. She spent her childhood in different towns in west Texas and the Texas panhandle moving with her family and graduated from Reagan County High School. Judy would go on to attend Texas Tech University for a few years before marrying Jay Wadsworth on December 26, 1975. She became a loving wife, mother and grandmother who would devote her life to her family and her friends. Judy loved being a homemaker and teaching her children and grandchildren to have strength and courage, and to put your heart and soul into everything you do. Judy loved traveling, reading, shopping and loved her animals. Most of all, she was and incredibly generous person who enjoyed giving of herself and time to others. Her spirit of generosity and ability to give to others was surpassed by no one. Judy had a beautiful heart and spread love and laughter wherever she was and with whoever she encountered. She lived life to the fullest and taught others to, and made the most of every single day, regardless of life's hardships. Judy was a member of Faith Christian Family Church in Lubbock. On Sundays, she volunteered in the nursery and was involved in numerous other ministries with her church family. Judy Kay Brown Wadsworth was a woman of strength, love, grace, compassion, and a woman that always would be there for her family and friends. We will always love the wife, mother, grandmother and best friend she was to all of us and her memory will remain in our hearts forever! Judy was preceded in death by her parents and one stepdaughter Julie Rhoads. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Jay Wadsworth, of Lubbock; her children, Jill Wadsworth Gasch and her husband Jeff, of Midland and Jason Wadsworth, of Lubbock; her grandchildren, Jaden and Jenna Gasch and Jasmine Wadsworth; her step grandchildren, Jon Rhoads, Jaycee Rhoads, Carson Freimuth, Cooper Freimuth, and Garrett Freimuth; her Brother, Ray Brown and his wife Jeanine, of Lubbock; and numerous other family members and many friends. A celebration of Judy's life will be held at 4:00 PM, Friday, December 20, 2019 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers, 6025 82nd Street, in Lubbock, TX, 79424. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:30 P.M., Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Glenrest Cemetery in Big Lake, TX. Memorials may be made to . Family and friends may share condolences and sign the online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019