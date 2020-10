LUBBOCK- A celebration of the life of Judy Kroll Crawford, 74, of Lubbock, Texas will be Thursday, October 15th at 11:00 AM in Southland, TX with Bruce Cotton officiating. Graveside services to be held at Resthaven Southland Cemetery. Please celebrate the life of Judy by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com Judy passed away October 4, 2020.Judy was born May 7, 1946 in Slaton, TX to Earl Kroll and Georgia Mae Kroll. She was a bookkeeper all of her life. She loved to sew and make crafts especially clothing with her sister Pat. They loved to travel and make sure that they got a Coke daily. She graduated from Slaton High School in 1964.Loved ones include sister Patsy Morgan; daughter Tiffani Gonzalez and husband Vincent; son Jeffrey Crawford; precious grandson Cy Brashear; and nieces Lisa Bush, Erin Greer, and her precious great niece Lily Greer. Preceded in death by her husband of 52 years Donald Wayne Crawford; Earl Kroll (Father), and Georgia Mae Kroll (Mother).Memorials are suggested to Meals on Wheels and Kindred Hospice.