LUBBOCK- A celebration of the life of Judy Kroll Crawford, 74, of Lubbock, Texas will be Thursday, October 15th at 11:00 AM in Southland, TX with Bruce Cotton officiating. Graveside services to be held at Resthaven Southland Cemetery. Please celebrate the life of Judy by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com
.
Judy passed away October 4, 2020.
Judy was born May 7, 1946 in Slaton, TX to Earl Kroll and Georgia Mae Kroll. She was a bookkeeper all of her life. She loved to sew and make crafts especially clothing with her sister Pat. They loved to travel and make sure that they got a Coke daily. She graduated from Slaton High School in 1964.
Loved ones include sister Patsy Morgan; daughter Tiffani Gonzalez and husband Vincent; son Jeffrey Crawford; precious grandson Cy Brashear; and nieces Lisa Bush, Erin Greer, and her precious great niece Lily Greer. Preceded in death by her husband of 52 years Donald Wayne Crawford; Earl Kroll (Father), and Georgia Mae Kroll (Mother).
Memorials are suggested to Meals on Wheels and Kindred Hospice.