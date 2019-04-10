|
|
Shallowater, TX- Julia Ann Vaughan McComas, 68, of Shallowater, passed away on April 6, 2019 after her strong fight with Leukemia. A memorial service will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11:00AM at Shallowater United Methodist Church. The family will recieve friends and family on Wednesday, April, 10, 2019 at 1117 15th St., Shallower, TX from 6 to 8 pm. Services are under the direction of Miller Family Funeral Home in Snyder.
Julie was born in Lubbock to Scott and Patsy Vaughan on January 17th, 1951. After graduating from Shallowater High School, she received a degree from Texas Tech University. She has been a District Manager with Delak/7-11 since 2003.
Julie is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Marshall and Timothy Vaughan.
Julie is survived by her children Andi Perkins of Dallas and Jamie Smith, her husband Skip Reep, grandchildren Shayla Miller, Daniel Foerster and Luke Nichols.
Julie always made sure the people in her life were well taken care of. Whether it was spending time with her grandkids or buying Christmas gifts for the kids of her employees, Julie was happy if she could make others happy.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking donations go to Ribbons of Love, Inc., PO Box 204, Shallowater, TX 79363, a local organization that assists with needs of people with cancer. Julie was an active donor to this organization.
Condolences may be left to the family by visiting millerfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019