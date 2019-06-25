|
|
Lubbock- Julia Lee Edwards, 75, passed away June 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at First Assembly of God in Crosbyton, Texas. Burial will follow in the Crosbyton Cemetery under the care of Adams Funeral Home of Crosbyton. A visitation will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home in Crosbyton.
Julia was born November 1, 1943 to Floyd Homer Edwards and Aline Rhea Edwards. She retired from Texas Tech University after 23 years of service.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Patty White of Aurora, CO and Suzy Simmons of Lubbock; her sister Virginia Moseley of Palmer; her brother F.H. Edwards of Spur; sister-in-law Patricia Edwards of Idalou, 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Leland Edwards, her parents Floyd and Aline Edwards, sister Phyllis Clark, brother Allison Edwards and her two sons Leland Edwards Jr. and David Edwards.
Services and arrangements are under the care of Adams Funeral Home of Crosbyton. Online condolences can be made at www.adamsfuneral.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 25 to June 26, 2019