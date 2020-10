Or Copy this URL to Share

Julia P. Garza 56, of Lubbock died October 21, 2020. Services will be 11 a.m. on October 27, 2020 at Grace Funeral and Cremation Care Inc. 1211 Lubbock Road, Brownfield. Burial will take place in the Brownfield Cemetery. . Signature Service By Grace Funeral and Cremation Care Inc.



