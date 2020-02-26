|
Lubbock- Julia "Judy" Wiebusch, 95, passed away from natural causes on Monday, February 17, 2020 at University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas. She is survived by her two sons and their spouses, Art and Cindy Wiebusch and Roger and Cheetah Wiebusch, as well as by her three grandsons and their spouses, Eric and Michael Krikorian, Spencer and Rachel Wiebusch, and Landon and Jennifer Wiebusch, and her four great-grandsons, Zane, Sawyer, Lucas, and Logan. Judy was preceded in death by her father William Thompson, mother Flavia Thompson, husband, Arthur Wiebusch, as well as by her older brother and younger sister, William Thompson and Rosemary Hayes.
Judy was born in Magnolia, Arkansas on April 13, 1924 to William and Flavia Thompson. Judy's life was spent pursuing her passion for education, receiving a Bachelor's in English from Baylor University, a Master's in Education from Texas Tech University, and serving as an educator in the Lubbock, Waco, and Houston Independent School Districts for more than thirty years.
It was at Baylor that Judy met the love of her life, Arthur Wiebusch, a returning World War II veteran, whom she married on June 16, 1947. Judy served as Arthur's faithful and devoted wife for sixty-three years until Arthur passed away on New Year's Day of 2010.
Judy was an active member in the First United Methodist Church of Lubbock, where she attended Rafters Sunday School Class for more than thirty years, and was a frequent contributor to the Philanthropic Educational Organization of Lubbock.
May Judy be remembered for her dedication to enriching the young minds of her students, as well as for the love and dedication she showed her family and friends.
In keeping with Judy's wishes, no formal service will be held so that donations in her memory can be made to the First United Methodist Church of Lubbock.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020