DENVER CITY, TX- Funeral Services for Julieta Saenz Hicks, 57, of Denver City will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, July 23, 2020 in the Denver City Church of Christ, Denver City, Texas with Brother Skip Rodgers officiating. Interment will follow in the Denver City Memorial Park under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Denver City.



Julieta passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas.



She was born July 30, 1962, in Juarez, Mexico to Francisco and Hijinia Leyva Saenz. Julieta graduated from Lovington New Mexico High School in 1981. She married Tommy W. Hicks on February 24, 1984 in Denver City, Texas. She worked with Yoakum County Treasurers as a Deputy Clerk for four years, and also Co-owner of Hicks Heating and Air along side with her husband Tommy. Julieta was a member of the Denver City Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Denver City Church of Christ.



She was preceded in death by her father Francisco Saenz Sr.



Julieta is survived by her husband Tommy Hicks of the home; a son Larnce Hicks and his wife Claudia of Amarillo; a daughter Tommie Lynn Hicks of San Marcos; her mother Hijinia Saenz; four brothers Manuel Saenz, Mario Saenz, Francisco Saenz Jr., Zack Saenz; a sister Elizabeth Lucero; along with numerous nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to New Mexico Children's Home, 1356 NM-236, Portales, New Mexico 88130, 575-356-5372.



