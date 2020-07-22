1/1
JULIETA (SAENZ) HICKS
1962 - 2020
DENVER CITY, TX- Funeral Services for Julieta Saenz Hicks, 57, of Denver City will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, July 23, 2020 in the Denver City Church of Christ, Denver City, Texas with Brother Skip Rodgers officiating. Interment will follow in the Denver City Memorial Park under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Denver City.

Julieta passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas.

She was born July 30, 1962, in Juarez, Mexico to Francisco and Hijinia Leyva Saenz. Julieta graduated from Lovington New Mexico High School in 1981. She married Tommy W. Hicks on February 24, 1984 in Denver City, Texas. She worked with Yoakum County Treasurers as a Deputy Clerk for four years, and also Co-owner of Hicks Heating and Air along side with her husband Tommy. Julieta was a member of the Denver City Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Denver City Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her father Francisco Saenz Sr.

Julieta is survived by her husband Tommy Hicks of the home; a son Larnce Hicks and his wife Claudia of Amarillo; a daughter Tommie Lynn Hicks of San Marcos; her mother Hijinia Saenz; four brothers Manuel Saenz, Mario Saenz, Francisco Saenz Jr., Zack Saenz; a sister Elizabeth Lucero; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to New Mexico Children's Home, 1356 NM-236, Portales, New Mexico 88130, 575-356-5372.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Denver City Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Ratliff Funeral Homes Llc
303 E Broadway St
Denver City, TX 79323
(806) 592-2321
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
July 23, 2020
i am so very sorry. she was a great person. my mom, pat mcnabb, loved working with her in the courthouse because she was ALWAYS so friendly and kind. when i came to see mom's office around christmas, julie was there with a bag of cutie oranges and shared some with us. we talked about how her daughter was also named tommie which is my name too. i only met her once, but she was so kind. i've prayed that God will give you comfort. i'm sure she is someone that God is very proud of.
Tommie McNabb
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss my prayers go out to you Tommy and all your family.
Tommy Folsom
Friend
July 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Paula Rich
Friend
July 23, 2020
I am so sorry Tommy. I remember when you found Julie and made your chose to settle down, she was a keeper. I loved her and I love you and the all of Denver City is by your side! Keep the faith.
Brenda Hobbs Smith
Friend
July 23, 2020
Sending prayers - love -and peace to Tommy and his family. I never personally knew Julie but I remember when my big brother told me Tommy was getting married to this sweet lady named Julie. Love to you all
Amy Hemmeline - Lott
Friend
July 23, 2020
Holding Tommy and children close in my heart during this difficult time of sadness. Julie are loving beautiful lady, a gift from God to all of your
Hannah Tipps
Friend
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Susan and Garland Coleman
Friend
July 22, 2020
Julie was one of a kind. I don’t think I ever saw her come into the post office angry or upset. She always was so happy and cheerful and had a kind word to say about everyone. She had a generous heart and had so much pride in her family and hometown. Denver City has lost a precious soul and she has left so many wonderful memories behind for others to share. God bless Tommy and the family during this loss.
Pam Young
Friend
July 22, 2020
Julie was so sweet, loving and genuine. We loved her smile. May the wonderful memories of Julie help to ease your pain. Sending our love and deepest sympathy to Tommy, Tommie Lynn, Larnce and families.
Carol and Eddie Gruben, Tulsa, OK
Friend
