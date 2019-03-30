|
|
Levelland- Juline L. Herald, 73, of Levelland passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Levelland. Funeral Services will be 2 p.m., today, Saturday, March 30th, 2019 at First Assembly of God Church of Levelland with Pastor Robert Burns officiating. Viewing will held at Duarte Funeral Home Chapel of Levelland on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. up until service time. She is survived by her mother, Diane Rosenita Mckeown Dietz; Daughters, Shele Vallario Humphrey, Rebecca Miller, Dawn Herald Price; Sons: Mike Vallario, and Chuck Dietz; 10 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandchild. Under the Professional Care of Duarte Funeral Home of Levelland
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019