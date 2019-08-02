|
|
Brownfield- JUNE STRICKLAND
Services for June C. Strickland, 84, of Brownfield, will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 10 am at First Baptist Church with Rev. Matt Baird and Rev. Wynn Mack officiating. Burial will follow at the Terry County Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019, from 6-8 pm at Brownfield Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left on the funeral home website.
June Strickland entered heavenly peace surrounded by her family on Wednesday, July 31. She was born on August 22, 1934 in Seagraves, TX to Lewis Elbert & Flora Mae Elbert Presley. June married James Strickland in May 1971. She worked at United Supermarkets and at several grain elevators and gins.
She was a lover of life and enjoyed spending time with friends and family playing dominoes, attending Texas Tech basketball games, travelling and fishing. There are many fish stories about how she out-fished all her family, especially James. June was a member of First Baptist Church of Brownfield and loved her friends from Sunday School. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels.
Previously deceased loved ones are sons, Rodney Tucker and Ronald Tucker; husband, James Strickland; sister, Billie Toles and niece, Martha Pitts.
She is survived by brother, Larry Gary; sons, Jim Strickland and wife, Pam, Terry Strickland and wife, Jacqui; grandchildren, Jimmy Strickland and wife, Mendy, Christie Trevino and husband, Alex, Tim Tucker and wife, April, and Alexandria Strickland; great-grandchildren, Alexis Trevino and Haidyn Trevino; nephews, Johnny Toles and Gary Toles and wife, Renae, and niece, Sharon Pike and husband, Harold along with all her Mack cousins whom she all loved dearly. She will be missed by her beloved dog, Molly, who will now be adopted by her brother-in-law, Ray Toles.
Donations may be made in her honor to First Baptist Church Building Fund and/or Terry County Senior Citizens Meals on Wheels.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019