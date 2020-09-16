Granbury- Royce June Cox was born in Graham, Texas on December 26, 1938 to Leroy and Winnie Choate. She passed into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Memorial service: 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 19, 2020, Lakeside Baptist Church, Granbury.



June went to school in Graham, graduating from Graham High School in 1956. She then attended Decatur Baptist College receiving a degree of Associate in Science May 30, 1958. June attended Hardin Simmons University, Abilene Texas earning a degree of Bachelor of Science in 1960. June began her educator career in 1960 teaching 4th Grade in Lubbock, Texas, where she met and married her husband, Ed L. Cox in 1962. She continued to educate herself at Texas Tech University getting a degree of Master of Education on August 20, 1966.



After receiving her Master's Degree in Education, she began teaching 9th Grade English at O.L Slaton Junior High where she eventually became Head of the English Department. June was active in National, State and local teacher organizations, and held the office of President of Lubbock Educators Association.



After 32 years of classroom teaching and 3 years retirement, Texas Tech offered June a part time job supervising beginning teachers, a job which she really enjoyed. She retired again in early 2012.



June was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, and parents Roy and Winnie Choate, and brother, Donald Choate. She is survived by her sister Juanell Caldwell and husband Bob Caldwell, sister-in-law Raye Dell Choate, nephews, Cecil Caldwell and wife Carole, Jerry Caldwell and wife Carol, Matt Caldwell. Nieces, Cindy Hall and husband Art, Vicki Cleveland and husband Art, Nephew Leslie Choate and wife Laurie, many cousins and a host of friends who enriched her life.



June's remains will be placed beside her husband in the Columbarium at Second Baptist Church in Lubbock, Texas.



June's family requests that memorials be made to Pecan Plantation Volunteer Fire/ EMS, lnc. at 9518 Monticello Dr., Granbury, Texas 76049.



