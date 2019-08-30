|
Waco- June Elizabeth (Lewis) Moss, 87, formerly of Lubbock, died in Waco, Texas on August 25. She was born to JR and Beulah Lewis on June 24, 1932 at the family homestead near Beaver, Arkansas. They later moved to Texas living in Seagraves, Brownfield, and Sundown. June graduated from Seagraves High School in 1950 and attended Texas Tech.
Soon she began corresponding with Lewis Moss, a young naval officer stationed in California. Her engagement ring arrived by mail before the couple ever met. Their first date was at the Ming Tree Restaurant in Lubbock. After marrying in 1954 they traveled, where the Navy sent them. A daughter, Susan was born in Texas. A son, Steven arrived in Hawaii.
They returned to Lubbock as civilians in 1969. June became active in the Redbud Garden Club, the PTA, Friendly Frosters, and won several blue ribbons at the Panhandle South Plains Fair. June later taught arts and crafts and worked in medical records at the Lubbock State School retiring in the 1990s. In retirement, she worked as a hospital volunteer and was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Henry Downs Chapter. June was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Lewis died in 1981. June's parents; her brother, Steve Lewis and his wife Clydene; and a niece, Shelly Lewis also predeceased her.
June is survived by her daughter, Susan of Austin; son Steven of Waco; niece, Sheila Tidrow of Lubbock and her sons, Brandon of Aspen, CO, Blane and wife Sarah, and their children, Wesley and Ivy all of Midland; niece, Sherri Lewis and son Michael Patterson both of Lubbock; also friends and family: the Frankens, the Cappellins, the Dudiks, the Wilhites, the Willseys, and James Fergerson.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 30, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral.
Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel.
Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be: Tony Dudik, James Fergerson, Max Franken, Michael Patterson, Blane Tidrow, and Brandon Tidrow.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019