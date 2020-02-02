|
Petersburg, TX- June Scarborough Stanton passed away on January 26, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Petersburg, Texas with Rev. Sharon Weise officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview, Texas.
June was born June 12, 1930 to Dixie and Jessie (Johnson) Scarborough in Petersburg, Texas. She grew up in Petersburg and graduated from Petersburg High School in 1947. She married the love of her life, Frank Stanton on October 26, 1947. They built a wonderful life together for 67 years. He preceded her in death in 2015.
June was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church of Petersburg. She loved being outdoors and some of her favorite activities were playing tennis, golf and working in her yard. She had fun dancing, especially with the Diamonds and Denim Dance Club. One of her enjoyments was playing bridge. She was an accomplished duplicate bridge player and achieved the rank of Gold Life Master. Her family, friends and farming were the focus of her life. She lived life to the fullest and felt blessed. June was loved deeply by her family and will be greatly missed.
June is survived by her son, Bill Stanton and his wife, Gail of Petersburg; her daughter, Donna Hollins of Corpus Christi; her grandchildren, Tyler Stanton and his wife, Allyson of Abernathy, Hunter Roraus and her husband, Jordan of Nashville, TN, Bailey Wilder and husband, Chris of Denver, CO; her great grandchildren, Valdon Stanton, Hawkins Stanton and Rhodes Roraus and all the special Scarborough nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in June's memory to Petersburg Cemetery, P.O. Box 326, Petersburg, TX 79250 or .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020