Lubbock- 38, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Justin was born October 10, 1981 to Genese Moore and Welton Wormly in Tahoka, TX. He graduated from Littlefield High School where he played the Tuba in the band. He leaves to cherish his memory; his mother Genese Moore; father, Welton Wormly; four brothers, Welton Wormly, Jr., Jonathan Wormly, Clelton Wormly, and Sir Wormly; grandmothers, Willie Mae Tilllman and Irene Wormly; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019