Levelland- Mrs. Juventina Murillo, 91 years of age of Levelland passed away on October 27th, 2020 in Levelland.



She was born Jan. 25th, 1929 in Nuevo Loredo, Mx.



Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday October 31st, 2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Church of Levelland



Officiating: Fr. Jonthan Phillips Music by Johnny Vasquez. Burial will be held at City of Levelland Cemetery of Levelland.



Under the care of Head Duarte Funeral Home and Staff of Levelland



