Agape Funeral Chapel Inc. - Lubbock
6625 W. 19th St Ste 103
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 722-2442
Karen Chaffin


1952 - 2020
Karen Chaffin Obituary
Lubbock- Karen Jean (Williams) Chaffin, of Lubbock, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 8th, 2020. She was born January 17, 1952, in Levelland, Texas, to Eligah L. and R. Roberta Williams. Karen worked in administration for most of her career. She retired from the home health industry in 2014. Karen devoted her life to her family and loved ones. Karen was known for her loving heart and passionate personality and was most passionate about helping others. She loved weekend shopping with her sisters and loved her fur babies, Parker and Scooter. Karen is survived by her husband, Bruce D. Chaffin, daughters, Deanna Willhoite, Christine (Randy) Leach and Kim Chaffin, grandchildren, Magen Leach, Dariean (Tanner) Walden, Desirea Willhoite, Cassandra Willhoite, Dustin Leach and nine great grandchildren, siblings, Frances (Red) Stokes, Joyce McElroy, Eligah "Bill" Williams, Doris Retherford, Opal (Leon) Mantonya, Robert (Jeanette) Williams, Denny (Lori) Williams and Don Williams, as well as many nieces and nephews who thought of Karen as a second mom. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Danny Ray Williams. A Celebration of Life will be held for Karen on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at The Refuge Church, 4308 58th St., Lubbock, TX. Entombment will take place at a later date at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery in Lubbock. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Lubbock.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
