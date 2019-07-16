|
Lubbock- Karen Mykleby, 50 of Lubbock passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. She was born September 11, 1968 to Roger and Linda (Johnson) Stephens in Norman, Oklahoma. Karen graduated from Lake County High School in Leadville, Colorado where she was on the ski team. She loved skiing and it led her to Todd. She continued her education at Colorado State University graduating in 1990. She was also a member of Chi Omega Sorority. Karen married her high school sweetheart Todd Mykleby on September 26, 1992 in Beaver Creek, Colorado. She worked as a manager for James Avery for the last seven years. Karen had a zest for life and an adventurous spirit. Her passion was being a momma to her two kids. She was the most selfless woman and was always there with a hug. Karen lived big and loved bigger.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 26 years, Todd and children, Katie Mykleby and Chase Mykleby, all of Lubbock; sister, Kathy Patterson of Bozeman, Montana; parents, Richard and Linda Rodgers of Bozeman, Montana, and two nephews Cole and Brice Patterson.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, O. E. and Josephine Stephens and Rev. Richard C. and Lillian Q. Rodgers. Maternal grandparents, Joseph and Charlotte Best.
A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Venue on Broadway, 2202 Broadway.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 16 to July 17, 2019