Levelland- Karen L. Rogers George, 79, was welcomed by her Lord and Savior to her heavenly home on December 2, 2019. Karen was born to Floyd & Marjorie Rogers on April 23, 1940, in Littlefield, Texas and married Wayne A. George on June 7, 1957.
Karen attended first grade at Fieldton Elementary in Fieldton, Texas, then continued schooling in Littlefield, Texas. She graduated from Wayland Baptist University in 1977 with a degree in Business and worked at South Plains Community Action as a Fiscal Analyst for 25 years. Karen was a member of First Baptist Church and Eastern Star. She very much enjoyed visiting Lake Brownwood with her husband, children, grandchildren, family and friends.
Karen was very caring, loving, generous and had a wonderful sense of humor. She was admired by all who knew her. She demonstrated an admirable level of business savvy and determination that enabled her to confront and overcome all obstacles that came her way. Karen was a role model to all her family and circle of friends. She enjoyed her marriage of 62 years and traveling in the RV with Wayne, especially their trips to Branson, Missouri.
Survivors include her husband Wayne A. George; son Kevin George and wife Krisann of Prosper Texas; daughter Nancy and husband Lynn Duren of Amarillo Texas and grandchildren Reegan, Brayden & Britten George of Prosper Texas. Karen was preceded in death by their son, Gordon Wayne George, in 1981.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Krestridge Funeral Home. (806) 897-1111
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019