Sydney, Australia- Karen Smith Wampler was born in Kalamazoo (MI) on February 17, 1942, and died in Sydney (Australia) on January 2, 2020, after being hospitalized following a brain hemorrhage. Karen's generous life of love and kindness endures in her husband of 55 years, Richard; children, Leah Maderal (Antony) and Nathan Wampler (Lacy); five grandchildren (Kristyn, Matthew, Victoria, Dominique, and Scotten); and seven great-grandchildren, as well as in her three brothers-Eric (Ronnie), Randall (Marilyn), and Wesley (Diane) Smith-and brother-in-law, David Wampler (JoAnn), and sister-in-law, Rachel Roberts (William), and their families. One of her greatest joys was to be with family and to share her affection, compassion, wisdom, and enthusiasm with each of them.
Karen is also survived by a host of friends, colleagues, and students who grieve her loss. Although she did not begin a full-time career until age 37, she became a leader in the field of couple and family therapy. She was active in research, teaching, and mentoring and inspiring students and younger faculty. She was Couple and Family Therapy Program Director at the University of Georgia and Texas Tech University and Department Chair at Texas Tech University and Michigan State University, as well as serving on boards and committees for her universities and professional organizations. Soon after "retiring," she began work as Editor-in-Chief of The Handbook of Systemic Family Therapy (Wiley, 2020). Her work on this 106 chapter, 4-volume set was completed just in time to embark on a celebratory trip to New Zealand and Australia. Memorial service: Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. John's United Methodist Church Lubbock. Visitation 10am. Service 11am. Luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to Planned Parenthood or the American Civil Liberties Union (or a ) are preferred. www.wamplercentral.com/karen.html
